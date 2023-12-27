Planet Labs PBC (PL)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) has a beta value of 0.74 and has seen 2.31 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $699.87M, closed the last trade at $2.45 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 4.26% during that session. The PL stock price is -111.43% off its 52-week high price of $5.18 and 16.73% above the 52-week low of $2.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.49 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Planet Labs PBC (PL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.36. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) trade information

Sporting 4.26% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the PL stock price touched $2.45 or saw a rise of 2.0%. Year-to-date, Planet Labs PBC shares have moved -43.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) have changed -0.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.55.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Planet Labs PBC shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -18.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 13.11%, compared to 20.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 57.10% and 14.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.00%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $58.18 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $59.67 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 32.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 16.78% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.00%.

PL Dividends

Planet Labs PBC is expected to release its next earnings report on December 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.58% with a share float percentage of 54.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Planet Labs PBC having a total of 229 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alphabet Inc. with over 31.94 million shares worth more than $102.86 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Alphabet Inc. held 12.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 17.85 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $57.47 million and represent 6.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.19% shares in the company for having 5.8 million shares of worth $18.68 million while later fund manager owns 4.91 million shares of worth $15.82 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.86% of company’s outstanding stock.