Permian Resources Corp (NYSE: PR) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A -0.40% Stock Price Decline

Permian Resources Corp (NYSE:PR) has a beta value of 4.26 and has seen 1.92 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.06B, closed the recent trade at $13.86 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -0.40% during that session. The PR stock price is -11.18% off its 52-week high price of $15.41 and 40.04% above the 52-week low of $8.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.44 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Permian Resources Corp (PR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.37. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.38.

Permian Resources Corp (NYSE:PR) trade information

Sporting -0.40% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the PR stock price touched $13.86 or saw a rise of 1.0%. Year-to-date, Permian Resources Corp shares have moved 49.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Permian Resources Corp (NYSE:PR) have changed 7.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 44.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.08.

Permian Resources Corp (PR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Permian Resources Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 30.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 3.36%, compared to -30.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 46.20% and 35.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 47.80%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.13 billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.32 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $761.56 million and $616.27 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 48.20% for the current quarter and 113.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 38.19% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -28.25% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.00%.

PR Dividends

Permian Resources Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between February 20 and February 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.25 at a share yield of 1.82%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.