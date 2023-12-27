PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) has a beta value of 0.77 and has seen 1.44 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $190.15B, closed the recent trade at $143.12 per share which meant it lost -$2.1 on the day or -1.45% during that session. The PDD stock price is -5.27% off its 52-week high price of $150.66 and 58.31% above the 52-week low of $59.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.89 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.27. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 6 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 45 have rated it as a Hold, with 36 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.57.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) trade information

Sporting -1.45% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the PDD stock price touched $143.12 or saw a rise of 3.91%. Year-to-date, PDD Holdings Inc ADR shares have moved 75.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) have changed 21.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.41.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1187.68, which means that the shares’ value could jump 87.95% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $783.03 while the price target rests at a high of $1518.88. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -961.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -447.11% from the levels at last check today.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PDD Holdings Inc ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 103.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 42.96%, compared to 26.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 31.90% and 6.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 81.00%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.92 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.47 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $5.68 billion and $4.45 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 92.20% for the current quarter and 112.80% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 47.39% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 21.31%.

PDD Dividends

PDD Holdings Inc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between March 18 and March 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.74% with a share float percentage of 28.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PDD Holdings Inc ADR having a total of 833 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 31.17 million shares worth more than $2.15 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Baillie Gifford and Company held 2.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 24.14 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.67 billion and represent 1.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.76% shares in the company for having 10.35 million shares of worth $1.02 billion while later fund manager owns 6.04 million shares of worth $542.2 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.44% of company’s outstanding stock.