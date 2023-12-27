P3 Health Partners Inc (PIII) Investors To Make Money Again

P3 Health Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PIII) has a beta value of 1.18 and has seen 0.59 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $184.38M, closed the recent trade at $1.60 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 8.84% during that session. The PIII stock price is -247.5% off its 52-week high price of $5.56 and 56.25% above the 52-week low of $0.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 348.79K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that P3 Health Partners Inc (PIII) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

P3 Health Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PIII) trade information

Sporting 8.84% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the PIII stock price touched $1.60 or saw a rise of 8.05%. Year-to-date, P3 Health Partners Inc shares have moved -13.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 37.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of P3 Health Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PIII) have changed 34.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.01.

P3 Health Partners Inc (PIII) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that P3 Health Partners Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -51.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -121.12%, compared to 11.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 95.10% and 63.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.50%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $302.97 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $341.47 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $258.2 million and $302.08 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 17.30% for the current quarter and 13.00% for the next.

PIII Dividends

P3 Health Partners Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.