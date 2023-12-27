Opko Health Inc (OPK) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2023

Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPK) has a beta value of 1.84 and has seen 1.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.25B, closed the last trade at $1.62 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.25% during that session. The OPK stock price is -38.27% off its 52-week high price of $2.24 and 38.27% above the 52-week low of $1.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.99 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Opko Health Inc (OPK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPK) trade information

Sporting 1.25% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the OPK stock price touched $1.62 or saw a rise of 2.41%. Year-to-date, Opko Health Inc shares have moved 29.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPK) have changed 7.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 28.8 million shares shorted with days to cover at 14.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.42, which means that the shares’ value could jump 63.35% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -424.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -23.46% from current levels.

Opko Health Inc (OPK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Opko Health Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.56%, compared to 10.00% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 3.51% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 43.48% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.00%.

OPK Dividends

Opko Health Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 46.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.43% with a share float percentage of 41.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Opko Health Inc having a total of 281 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 39.31 million shares worth more than $85.3 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 5.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 35.04 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $76.05 million and represent 4.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.65% shares in the company for having 12.73 million shares of worth $27.62 million while later fund manager owns 9.98 million shares of worth $21.65 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.29% of company’s outstanding stock.