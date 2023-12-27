Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL) Surprises Wall Street With 6.04% Stock Price Gain

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) has a beta value of 0.99 and has seen 1.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $483.87M, closed the last trade at $4.39 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 6.04% during that session. The OCUL stock price is -81.32% off its 52-week high price of $7.96 and 54.44% above the 52-week low of $2.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.13 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.43. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.33.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) trade information

Sporting 6.04% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the OCUL stock price touched $4.39 or saw a rise of 2.01%. Year-to-date, Ocular Therapeutix Inc shares have moved 56.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) have changed 95.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 62.98% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $18.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -310.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -82.23% from current levels.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ocular Therapeutix Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -10.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.19%, compared to 11.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -37.50% and 35.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.60%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $15.87 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $17.72 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $14.08 million and $13.37 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.70% for the current quarter and 32.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.93% over the past 5 years.

OCUL Dividends

Ocular Therapeutix Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 04 and March 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.34% with a share float percentage of 48.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ocular Therapeutix Inc having a total of 145 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Summer Road LLC with over 6.12 million shares worth more than $31.59 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Summer Road LLC held 7.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Opaleye Management Inc., with the holding of over 5.78 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.82 million and represent 7.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.91% shares in the company for having 2.31 million shares of worth $11.93 million while later fund manager owns 1.77 million shares of worth $6.69 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.23% of company’s outstanding stock.