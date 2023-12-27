Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2023

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) has a beta value of 1.64 and has seen 1.46 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $53.91B, closed the recent trade at $61.43 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.02% during that session. The OXY stock price is -10.58% off its 52-week high price of $67.93 and 10.27% above the 52-week low of $55.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.18 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.33. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 15 out of 27 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) trade information

Sporting -0.02% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the OXY stock price touched $61.43 or saw a rise of 0.82%. Year-to-date, Occidental Petroleum Corp. shares have moved -2.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) have changed 2.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 44.56 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $68.70, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.58% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $59.00 while the price target rests at a high of $82.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -33.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.96% from the levels at last check today.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Occidental Petroleum Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 6.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -56.47%, compared to -11.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -37.90% and -4.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -23.00%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.22 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.27 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 48.80% over the past 5 years.

OXY Dividends

Occidental Petroleum Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 26 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.68 at a share yield of 1.11%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.25% with a share float percentage of 81.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Occidental Petroleum Corp. having a total of 1,541 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 224.13 million shares worth more than $13.77 billion. As of Sep 29, 2023, Berkshire Hathaway, Inc held 25.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dodge & Cox Inc, with the holding of over 90.45 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.56 billion and represent 10.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.88% shares in the company for having 60.6 million shares of worth $3.72 billion while later fund manager owns 20.64 million shares of worth $1.27 billion as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.34% of company’s outstanding stock.