Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) has a beta value of 0.93 and has seen 2.2 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.63B, closed the recent trade at $8.34 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.42% during that session. The NU stock price is -6.35% off its 52-week high price of $8.87 and 59.35% above the 52-week low of $3.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 20.98 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 25.91 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.11. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.08.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) trade information

Sporting 0.42% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the NU stock price touched $8.34 or saw a rise of 0.83%. Year-to-date, Nu Holdings Ltd shares have moved 104.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) have changed 2.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 51.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.62.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nu Holdings Ltd shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 6.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 450.00%, compared to 9.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 300.00% and 100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 65.50%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.31 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.37 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $1.45 billion and $1.53 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 59.00% for the current quarter and 54.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.91% over the past 5 years.

NU Dividends

Nu Holdings Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report on February 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.53% with a share float percentage of 88.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nu Holdings Ltd having a total of 573 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. with over 414.28 million shares worth more than $3.27 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. held 11.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Galileo (ptc) Ltd, with the holding of over 344.54 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.72 billion and represent 9.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Growth Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.51% shares in the company for having 54.38 million shares of worth $429.02 million while later fund manager owns 51.73 million shares of worth $348.64 million as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.44% of company’s outstanding stock.