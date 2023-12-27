NKGen Biotech Inc (NKGN) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

NKGen Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:NKGN) has a beta value of 0.44 and has seen 1.87 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $73.22M, closed the recent trade at $3.35 per share which meant it gained $0.53 on the day or 18.62% during that session. The NKGN stock price is -284.48% off its 52-week high price of $12.88 and 19.1% above the 52-week low of $2.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 32140.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 153.29K shares.

NKGen Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:NKGN) trade information

Sporting 18.62% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the NKGN stock price touched $3.35 or saw a rise of 8.72%. Year-to-date, NKGen Biotech Inc shares have moved -66.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NKGen Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:NKGN) have changed 16.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.43.

NKGen Biotech Inc (NKGN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -67.56% over the past 6 months.

NKGN Dividends

NKGen Biotech Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NKGen Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:NKGN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 60.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.94% with a share float percentage of 78.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NKGen Biotech Inc having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Rivernorth Capital Management, LLC with over 1.23 million shares worth more than $3.99 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Rivernorth Capital Management, LLC held 5.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sandia Investment Management LP, with the holding of over 0.47 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.52 million and represent 2.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Fund and Merger Fund, The. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.62% shares in the company for having 0.14 million shares of worth $0.44 million while later fund manager owns 85305.0 shares of worth $0.28 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.39% of company’s outstanding stock.