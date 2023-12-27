Nkarta Inc (NKTX) Estimation And Forecast

Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX) has a beta value of 0.36 and has seen 1.61 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $256.64M, closed the last trade at $5.23 per share which meant it gained $0.6 on the day or 12.96% during that session. The NKTX stock price is -23.33% off its 52-week high price of $6.45 and 75.53% above the 52-week low of $1.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.06 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.68 million shares.

Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX) trade information

Sporting 12.96% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the NKTX stock price touched $5.23 or saw a rise of 1.32%. Year-to-date, Nkarta Inc shares have moved -12.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 67.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX) have changed 99.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.97.

Nkarta Inc (NKTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nkarta Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 86.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -8.62%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 17.90% and 4.80% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -319.81% over the past 5 years.

NKTX Dividends

Nkarta Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.07% with a share float percentage of 93.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nkarta Inc having a total of 132 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 7.81 million shares worth more than $17.09 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 15.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc., with the holding of over 4.97 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.89 million and represent 10.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.59% shares in the company for having 1.76 million shares of worth $3.85 million while later fund manager owns 1.69 million shares of worth $3.7 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.45% of company’s outstanding stock.