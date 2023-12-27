New Gold Inc (NGD)’s -1.32% Fall Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

New Gold Inc (AMEX:NGD) has a beta value of 1.66 and has seen 1.83 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.03B, closed the last trade at $1.50 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.32% during that session. The NGD stock price is -7.33% off its 52-week high price of $1.61 and 45.33% above the 52-week low of $0.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.59 million shares.

New Gold Inc (AMEX:NGD) trade information

Sporting -1.32% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the NGD stock price touched $1.50 or saw a rise of 6.72%. Year-to-date, New Gold Inc shares have moved 53.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of New Gold Inc (AMEX:NGD) have changed 12.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.55.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.58, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.05 while the price target rests at a high of $1.95. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -30.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 30.0% from current levels.

New Gold Inc (NGD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that New Gold Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 42.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 375.00%, compared to 6.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 300.00% and 33.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 29.10%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $187.44 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $206.72 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $162.8 million and $201.6 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 15.10% for the current quarter and 2.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 12.51% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 341.11% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.00%.

NGD Dividends

New Gold Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 14 and February 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

New Gold Inc (AMEX:NGD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.34% with a share float percentage of 49.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with New Gold Inc having a total of 227 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 65.1 million shares worth more than $70.3 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 9.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, with the holding of over 16.04 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.32 million and represent 2.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.32% shares in the company for having 36.42 million shares of worth $33.14 million while later fund manager owns 23.3 million shares of worth $21.2 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.40% of company’s outstanding stock.