Naas Technology Inc ADR (NAAS): What Is Good About Stock?

Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) has a beta value of 1.22 and has seen 0.35 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $90.04M, closed the recent trade at $1.54 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -6.05% during that session. The NAAS stock price is -729.87% off its 52-week high price of $12.78 and -5.19% below the 52-week low of $1.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.12 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Naas Technology Inc ADR (NAAS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) trade information

Sporting -6.05% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the NAAS stock price touched $1.54 or saw a rise of 18.52%. Year-to-date, Naas Technology Inc ADR shares have moved -60.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) have changed -33.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.57 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.43.

Naas Technology Inc ADR (NAAS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -69.67% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -40.47% over the past 5 years.

NAAS Dividends

Naas Technology Inc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report on October 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.06% with a share float percentage of 2.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Naas Technology Inc ADR having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 1.34 million shares worth more than $2.06 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Invesco Ltd. held 1.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, with the holding of over 76131.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.12 million and represent 0.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.57% shares in the company for having 1.31 million shares of worth $2.02 million while later fund manager owns 25590.0 shares of worth $39377.0 as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.