Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ: LI) Shares Gain $1.51 After Investor Confidence Raised

Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ:LI) has a beta value of 0.88 and has seen 4.21 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.64B, closed the recent trade at $35.96 per share which meant it gained $1.51 on the day or 4.38% during that session. The LI stock price is -31.62% off its 52-week high price of $47.33 and 50.22% above the 52-week low of $17.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.40 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Li Auto Inc ADR (LI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.38. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 6 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 40 have rated it as a Hold, with 30 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.36.

Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ:LI) trade information

Sporting 4.38% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the LI stock price touched $35.96 or saw a rise of 1.29%. Year-to-date, Li Auto Inc ADR shares have moved 76.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ:LI) have changed -9.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 31.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.8.

Li Auto Inc ADR (LI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Li Auto Inc ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9,000.00%, compared to 2.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 800.00% and 233.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 162.50%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.4 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.48 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $2.55 billion and $2.6 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 111.60% for the current quarter and 110.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 0.09% over the past 5 years.

LI Dividends

Li Auto Inc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between February 26 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ:LI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.65% with a share float percentage of 12.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Li Auto Inc ADR having a total of 348 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership (limited Partnership) with over 12.55 million shares worth more than $440.56 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership (limited Partnership) held 1.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 10.14 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $355.82 million and represent 1.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Stock Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.45% shares in the company for having 4.01 million shares of worth $167.04 million while later fund manager owns 2.07 million shares of worth $88.68 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.23% of company’s outstanding stock.