Leslies Inc (LESL)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Leslies Inc (NASDAQ:LESL) has a beta value of 0.86 and has seen 2.64 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.27B, closed the last trade at $6.87 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -1.01% during that session. The LESL stock price is -149.2% off its 52-week high price of $17.12 and 36.1% above the 52-week low of $4.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.83 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Leslies Inc (LESL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.67. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

Leslies Inc (NASDAQ:LESL) trade information

Sporting -1.01% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the LESL stock price touched $6.87 or saw a rise of 3.1%. Year-to-date, Leslies Inc shares have moved -43.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Leslies Inc (NASDAQ:LESL) have changed 14.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.54.

Leslies Inc (LESL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Leslies Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -28.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 5.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.80%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $169.61 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $204.05 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.95% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -1.19% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.70%.

LESL Dividends

Leslies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between January 31 and February 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Leslies Inc (NASDAQ:LESL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 116.96% with a share float percentage of 122.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Leslies Inc having a total of 308 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 24.8 million shares worth more than $232.84 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 13.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 17.98 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $168.8 million and represent 9.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Ariel Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.76% shares in the company for having 12.43 million shares of worth $70.36 million while later fund manager owns 6.79 million shares of worth $63.73 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.69% of company’s outstanding stock.