Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE: KGC) Disappointed Wall Street By Gaining 1.86%

Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC) has a beta value of 1.14 and has seen 3.13 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.73B, closed the recent trade at $6.30 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 1.86% during that session. The KGC stock price is -0.63% off its 52-week high price of $6.34 and 46.03% above the 52-week low of $3.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.69 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.09.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC) trade information

Sporting 1.86% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the KGC stock price touched $6.30 or saw a rise of 0.63%. Year-to-date, Kinross Gold Corp. shares have moved 53.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC) have changed 10.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.73.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.06, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.46% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.57 while the price target rests at a high of $12.35. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -96.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4.29% from the levels at last check today.

Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kinross Gold Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 36.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 86.36%, compared to 6.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.60%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $996.92 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $990.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $1.08 billion and $973.62 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -7.40% for the current quarter and 1.70% for the next.

KGC Dividends

Kinross Gold Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 13 and February 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.12 at a share yield of 1.91%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.62% with a share float percentage of 63.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kinross Gold Corp. having a total of 599 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 150.7 million shares worth more than $718.84 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 12.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 43.94 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $209.6 million and represent 3.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.32% shares in the company for having 65.31 million shares of worth $297.8 million while later fund manager owns 50.88 million shares of worth $232.03 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.14% of company’s outstanding stock.