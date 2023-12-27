Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE) has seen 1.87 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $40.92B, closed the recent trade at $21.37 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 0.38% during that session. The KVUE stock price is -30.09% off its 52-week high price of $27.80 and 16.61% above the 52-week low of $17.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 21.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 23.11 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kenvue Inc (KVUE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $NVIEW CORP COM NPV.

Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE) trade information

Sporting 0.38% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the KVUE stock price touched $21.37 or saw a rise of 1.43%. Year-to-date, Kenvue Inc shares have moved -20.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE) have changed 6.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 39.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.83.

KVUE Dividends

Kenvue Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.34 at a share yield of 1.59%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.46% with a share float percentage of 96.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kenvue Inc having a total of 1,130 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 26.32 million shares worth more than $695.31 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 1.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Massachusetts Financial Services Co., with the holding of over 18.64 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $492.51 million and represent 0.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.99% shares in the company for having 18.94 million shares of worth $436.48 million while later fund manager owns 16.12 million shares of worth $371.55 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.84% of company’s outstanding stock.