KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE)’s 1.06% Rise Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:BEKE) has a beta value of -0.75 and has seen 1.25 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.87B, closed the recent trade at $15.69 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 1.06% during that session. The BEKE stock price is -32.95% off its 52-week high price of $20.86 and 14.91% above the 52-week low of $13.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.42 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.23. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 26 have rated it as a Hold, with 22 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.2.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

Sporting 1.06% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the BEKE stock price touched $15.69 or saw a rise of 0.7%. Year-to-date, KE Holdings Inc ADR shares have moved 13.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:BEKE) have changed -0.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 29.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.93.

KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that KE Holdings Inc ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 5.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 229.41%, compared to -10.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 5.30% and -46.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.60%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.65 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.46 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $2.41 billion and $2.52 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.20% for the current quarter and -2.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.42% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 238.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 61.30%.

BEKE Dividends

KE Holdings Inc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.06 at a share yield of 0.40%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:BEKE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.42% with a share float percentage of 42.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with KE Holdings Inc ADR having a total of 459 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HHLR Advisors, LTD with over 35.82 million shares worth more than $531.97 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, HHLR Advisors, LTD held 2.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 30.37 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $451.06 million and represent 2.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.99% shares in the company for having 11.94 million shares of worth $177.3 million while later fund manager owns 8.82 million shares of worth $153.64 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.73% of company’s outstanding stock.