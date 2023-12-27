Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) Shares Are Up 104.39% So Far This Year

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) has a beta value of 2.15 and has seen 4.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.87B, closed the last trade at $6.99 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 1.30% during that session. The JOBY stock price is -71.39% off its 52-week high price of $11.98 and 54.94% above the 52-week low of $3.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.07 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.86 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.71. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) trade information

Sporting 1.30% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the JOBY stock price touched $6.99 or saw a rise of 1.27%. Year-to-date, Joby Aviation Inc shares have moved 108.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) have changed 20.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 74.08 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.51.

Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Joby Aviation Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 9.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -81.82%, compared to -5.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -63.60% and 5.30% for the next quarter.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.05 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $500k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -79.86% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -11.81%.

JOBY Dividends

Joby Aviation Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 19 and February 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.01% with a share float percentage of 62.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Joby Aviation Inc having a total of 279 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 51.87 million shares worth more than $532.21 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Baillie Gifford and Company held 7.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capricorn Investment Group LLC, with the holding of over 40.96 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $420.2 million and represent 5.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.29% shares in the company for having 8.98 million shares of worth $92.17 million while later fund manager owns 7.33 million shares of worth $75.21 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.06% of company’s outstanding stock.