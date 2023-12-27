Investors In Omeros Corporation (OMER) Will Start Making Money Again

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) has a beta value of 1.37 and has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $225.70M, closed the last trade at $3.59 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -1.10% during that session. The OMER stock price is -117.27% off its 52-week high price of $7.80 and 74.37% above the 52-week low of $0.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 809.17K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Omeros Corporation (OMER) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.55.

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) trade information

Sporting -1.10% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the OMER stock price touched $3.59 or saw a rise of 5.77%. Year-to-date, Omeros Corporation shares have moved 58.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) have changed 95.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 19.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -262.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -262.12% from current levels.

Omeros Corporation (OMER) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Omeros Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -34.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 24.19%, compared to 15.20% for the industry.

OMER Dividends

Omeros Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between March 11 and March 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.02% with a share float percentage of 44.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Omeros Corporation having a total of 134 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ingalls & Snyder with over 4.66 million shares worth more than $25.33 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Ingalls & Snyder held 7.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.15 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22.6 million and represent 6.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.90% shares in the company for having 1.82 million shares of worth $9.91 million while later fund manager owns 1.35 million shares of worth $4.68 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.15% of company’s outstanding stock.