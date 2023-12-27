Investor Confidence Shakens After First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE: AG) Share Prices Gain $0.08

First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE:AG) has a beta value of 1.41 and has seen 1.19 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.85B, closed the recent trade at $6.45 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 1.26% during that session. The AG stock price is -40.62% off its 52-week high price of $9.07 and 32.09% above the 52-week low of $4.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.08 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE:AG) trade information

Sporting 1.26% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the AG stock price touched $6.45 or saw a rise of 2.42%. Year-to-date, First Majestic Silver Corporation shares have moved -22.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE:AG) have changed 11.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.7.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.77, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.99% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.87 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -86.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.99% from the levels at last check today.

First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that First Majestic Silver Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 19.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 28.57%, compared to -5.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $126 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 88.57% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 46.80%.

AG Dividends

First Majestic Silver Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.03 at a share yield of 0.47%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE:AG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.49% with a share float percentage of 35.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with First Majestic Silver Corporation having a total of 298 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 29.63 million shares worth more than $192.0 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 10.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, with the holding of over 12.9 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $83.6 million and represent 4.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.31% shares in the company for having 15.23 million shares of worth $98.68 million while later fund manager owns 11.93 million shares of worth $77.31 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.16% of company’s outstanding stock.