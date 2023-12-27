Investor Confidence Shakens After Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) Share Prices Gain $0.14

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has a beta value of 1.89 and has seen 3.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.25B, closed the last trade at $6.08 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 2.36% during that session. The BCRX stock price is -98.52% off its 52-week high price of $12.07 and 20.72% above the 52-week low of $4.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.82 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.33. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.24.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) trade information

Sporting 2.36% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the BCRX stock price touched $6.08 or saw a rise of 3.03%. Year-to-date, Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -47.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) have changed 10.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 29.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.86.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.09, which means that the shares’ value could jump 56.85% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -393.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.32% from current levels.

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -13.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 18.80%, compared to 11.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 36.80% and 17.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 20.80%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $89.59 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $89.15 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $79.55 million and $68.78 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.60% for the current quarter and 29.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -11.25% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 21.35% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 44.80%.

BCRX Dividends

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 19 and February 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.83% with a share float percentage of 89.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 322 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.77 million shares worth more than $101.99 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 8.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 15.39 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $93.59 million and represent 7.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.17% shares in the company for having 6.48 million shares of worth $39.43 million while later fund manager owns 5.87 million shares of worth $35.68 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.87% of company’s outstanding stock.