Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Verona Pharma Plc ADR (NASDAQ: VRNA) Share Prices Gained By $2.43

Verona Pharma Plc ADR (NASDAQ:VRNA) has a beta value of 0.22 and has seen 1.63 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.60B, closed the last trade at $19.99 per share which meant it gained $2.43 on the day or 13.84% during that session. The VRNA stock price is -32.27% off its 52-week high price of $26.44 and 40.82% above the 52-week low of $11.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 444.65K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Verona Pharma Plc ADR (VRNA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.

Verona Pharma Plc ADR (NASDAQ:VRNA) trade information

Sporting 13.84% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the VRNA stock price touched $19.99 or saw a rise of 0.79%. Year-to-date, Verona Pharma Plc ADR shares have moved -23.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Verona Pharma Plc ADR (NASDAQ:VRNA) have changed 40.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 18.41.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $33.14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.68% from current levels. The projected low price target is $31.00 while the price target rests at a high of $38.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -90.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -55.08% from current levels.

Verona Pharma Plc ADR (VRNA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Verona Pharma Plc ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -1.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 41.35%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -56.20% and -23.80% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.51% over the past 5 years.

VRNA Dividends

Verona Pharma Plc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between March 03 and March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Verona Pharma Plc ADR (NASDAQ:VRNA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.25% with a share float percentage of 83.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Verona Pharma Plc ADR having a total of 137 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 7.11 million shares worth more than $150.3 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, FMR, LLC held 13.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is RA Capital Management, L.P., with the holding of over 6.32 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $133.56 million and represent 12.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.76% shares in the company for having 1.43 million shares of worth $27.79 million while later fund manager owns 1.16 million shares of worth $25.63 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.24% of company’s outstanding stock.