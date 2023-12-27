Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ: CING) Share Prices Gained By $1.64

Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING) has a beta value of -1.06 and has seen 37.71 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $62.91M, closed the recent trade at $3.62 per share which meant it gained $1.64 on the day or 82.82% during that session. The CING stock price is -966.3% off its 52-week high price of $38.60 and 47.51% above the 52-week low of $1.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 36200.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.90K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cingulate Inc (CING) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$4.86.

Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING) trade information

Sporting 82.82% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the CING stock price touched $3.62 or saw a rise of 29.02%. Year-to-date, Cingulate Inc shares have moved -81.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 63.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING) have changed -47.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 10570.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.02.

Cingulate Inc (CING) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cingulate Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -79.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.64%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 40.70% and 46.00% for the next quarter.

CING Dividends

Cingulate Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.27% with a share float percentage of 9.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cingulate Inc having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $0.11 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 0.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 55666.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $51769.0 and represent 0.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.54% shares in the company for having 0.12 million shares of worth $0.11 million while later fund manager owns 0.1 million shares of worth $94024.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.46% of company’s outstanding stock.