How Is The Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE: BBD) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE:BBD) has a beta value of 1.07 and has seen 1.98 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.72B, closed the recent trade at $3.53 per share which meant it -0.14% during that session. The BBD stock price is -0.28% off its 52-week high price of $3.54 and 37.68% above the 52-week low of $2.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.09 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.79 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.09.

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE:BBD) trade information

Sporting -0.14% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the BBD stock price touched $3.53 or saw a rise of 1.94%. Year-to-date, Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR shares have moved 36.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE:BBD) have changed 11.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 67.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.69, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.05% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $14.70 while the price target rests at a high of $21.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -494.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -316.43% from the levels at last check today.

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 11.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2.86%, compared to 8.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 200.00% and 12.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -33.40%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.12 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.91 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $8.62 billion and $5.74 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -28.90% for the current quarter and 2.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.37% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -5.87% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.60%.

BBD Dividends

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.21 at a share yield of 5.94%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE:BBD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.80% with a share float percentage of 18.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR having a total of 355 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd with over 81.67 million shares worth more than $288.71 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd held 1.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 73.09 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $258.37 million and represent 1.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Value Fund and Blackrock Emerging Markets Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.54% shares in the company for having 28.83 million shares of worth $101.91 million while later fund manager owns 21.7 million shares of worth $76.71 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.41% of company’s outstanding stock.