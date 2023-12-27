How Is Scilex Holding Company.(NASDAQ: SCLX) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) has a beta value of 0.39 and has seen 1.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $252.62M, closed the last trade at $1.62 per share which meant it gained $0.22 on the day or 15.71% during that session. The SCLX stock price is -943.21% off its 52-week high price of $16.90 and 44.44% above the 52-week low of $0.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 932.16K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.22.

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) trade information

Sporting 15.71% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the SCLX stock price touched $1.62 or saw a rise of 2.41%. Year-to-date, Scilex Holding Company shares have moved -59.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) have changed 27.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.91.

Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -73.87% over the past 6 months, compared to 15.70% for the industry.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.78 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $15.34 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

SCLX Dividends

Scilex Holding Company is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 40.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.62% with a share float percentage of 31.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Scilex Holding Company having a total of 139 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 7.33 million shares worth more than $40.8 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, State Street Corporation held 4.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.46 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.4 million and represent 3.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.87% shares in the company for having 5.94 million shares of worth $17.04 million while later fund manager owns 2.56 million shares of worth $14.26 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.67% of company’s outstanding stock.