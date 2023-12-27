How Is Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ:QUBT) has a beta value of 1.69 and has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $73.45M, closed the last trade at $0.98 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 8.67% during that session. The QUBT stock price is -256.12% off its 52-week high price of $3.49 and 35.71% above the 52-week low of $0.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 569.84K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ:QUBT) trade information

Sporting 8.67% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the QUBT stock price touched $0.98 or saw a rise of 2.0%. Year-to-date, Quantum Computing Inc shares have moved -35.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ:QUBT) have changed 11.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.02 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.75 while the price target rests at a high of $8.75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -792.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -792.86% from current levels.

Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -23.59% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 196.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $100k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $200k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $2k and $120k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4,900.00% for the current quarter and 66.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -29.96% over the past 5 years.

QUBT Dividends

Quantum Computing Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 25 and March 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ:QUBT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.92% with a share float percentage of 6.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Quantum Computing Inc having a total of 44 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 1.21 million shares worth more than $1.42 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 4.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 0.38 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.45 million and represent 1.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.03% shares in the company for having 0.88 million shares of worth $1.04 million while later fund manager owns 0.3 million shares of worth $0.36 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.04% of company’s outstanding stock.