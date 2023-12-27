How Is Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc..(NASDAQ: OMEX) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) has a beta value of 0.43 and has seen 1.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $83.72M, closed the last trade at $4.19 per share which meant it gained $0.61 on the day or 17.04% during that session. The OMEX stock price is -11.69% off its 52-week high price of $4.68 and 33.89% above the 52-week low of $2.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 84.19K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (OMEX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) trade information

Sporting 17.04% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the OMEX stock price touched $4.19 or saw a rise of 5.84%. Year-to-date, Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. shares have moved 7.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 40.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) have changed 18.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.07 million shares shorted with days to cover at 27.59.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 44.13% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.50 while the price target rests at a high of $7.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -79.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -79.0% from current levels.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (OMEX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 13.24% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -25.10%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7.07% over the past 5 years.

OMEX Dividends

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between December 28 and January 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.53% with a share float percentage of 42.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. having a total of 49 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FourWorld Capital Management, LLC with over 2.17 million shares worth more than $7.83 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, FourWorld Capital Management, LLC held 10.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Seas Capital Lp, with the holding of over 1.37 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.94 million and represent 6.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.56% shares in the company for having 0.31 million shares of worth $1.12 million while later fund manager owns 0.18 million shares of worth $0.63 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.88% of company’s outstanding stock.