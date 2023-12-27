How Is Intel Corp.. (NASDAQ: INTC) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) has a beta value of 0.99 and has seen 59.9 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $212.91B, closed the last trade at $50.50 per share which meant it gained $2.5 on the day or 5.21% during that session. The INTC stock price is 4.63% off its 52-week high price of $48.16 and 51.03% above the 52-week low of $24.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 42.99 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 37.89 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Intel Corp. (INTC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.88. 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 28 out of 43 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.41.

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) trade information

Sporting 5.21% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the INTC stock price touched $50.50 or saw a rise of 0.02%. Year-to-date, Intel Corp. shares have moved 91.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) have changed 14.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 75.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.96.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $39.66, which means that the shares’ value could drop -27.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17.00 while the price target rests at a high of $68.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -34.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 66.34% from current levels.

Intel Corp. (INTC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Intel Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 48.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -48.37%, compared to -11.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 310.00% and 875.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -22.40%.

31 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $13.74 billion for the current quarter. 29 have an estimated revenue figure of $12.96 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $14.04 billion and $11.04 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -2.20% for the current quarter and 17.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.46% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -48.88% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.62%.

INTC Dividends

Intel Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between January 25 and January 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.70 at a share yield of 1.38%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.93% with a share float percentage of 65.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Intel Corp. having a total of 3,177 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 379.49 million shares worth more than $12.69 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 9.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 333.46 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.15 billion and represent 7.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.11% shares in the company for having 130.11 million shares of worth $4.35 billion while later fund manager owns 99.31 million shares of worth $3.32 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.37% of company’s outstanding stock.