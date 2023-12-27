How Is Baozun Inc ADR. (NASDAQ: BZUN) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Baozun Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BZUN) has a beta value of 0.67 and has seen 0.57 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $150.74M, closed the recent trade at $2.71 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -5.37% during that session. The BZUN stock price is -218.08% off its 52-week high price of $8.62 and 2.58% above the 52-week low of $2.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 451.55K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Baozun Inc ADR (BZUN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.18.

Baozun Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BZUN) trade information

Sporting -5.37% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the BZUN stock price touched $2.71 or saw a rise of 8.45%. Year-to-date, Baozun Inc ADR shares have moved -48.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Baozun Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BZUN) have changed -4.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.93.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.52, which means that the shares’ value could jump 76.48% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8.06 while the price target rests at a high of $17.93. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -561.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -197.42% from the levels at last check today.

Baozun Inc ADR (BZUN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -31.49% over the past 6 months, compared to 7.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.30%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $394.76 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $302.58 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $364.27 million and $262.6 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.40% for the current quarter and 15.20% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -33.36% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.46%.

BZUN Dividends

Baozun Inc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between March 20 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Baozun Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.45% with a share float percentage of 31.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Baozun Inc ADR having a total of 110 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Nuveen Asset Management, LLC with over 2.93 million shares worth more than $11.7 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC held 5.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Schroder Investment Management Group, with the holding of over 1.99 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.96 million and represent 3.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and TIAA-CREF Funds-Emerging Markets Equity Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.65% shares in the company for having 2.01 million shares of worth $8.03 million while later fund manager owns 0.91 million shares of worth $4.67 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.64% of company’s outstanding stock.