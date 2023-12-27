Hoth Therapeutics Inc (HOTH) Has A Promising Outlook For 2023

Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOTH) has a beta value of 0.59 and has seen 6.59 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.74M, closed the recent trade at $1.55 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 14.81% during that session. The HOTH stock price is -706.45% off its 52-week high price of $12.50 and 36.13% above the 52-week low of $0.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 47340.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 100.12K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hoth Therapeutics Inc (HOTH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.53.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOTH) trade information

Sporting 14.81% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the HOTH stock price touched $1.55 or saw a rise of 10.4%. Year-to-date, Hoth Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -80.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 31.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOTH) have changed 40.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 56360.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.69.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc (HOTH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -47.81% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -25.04% over the past 5 years.

HOTH Dividends

Hoth Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on November 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.21% with a share float percentage of 2.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hoth Therapeutics Inc having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 24340.0 shares worth more than $73020.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 20428.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $61284.0 and represent 0.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.37% shares in the company for having 12232.0 shares of worth $36696.0 while later fund manager owns 2593.0 shares of worth $4122.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.08% of company’s outstanding stock.