Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV)

XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV) has a beta value of 3.00 and has seen 3.11 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.48B, closed the recent trade at $13.70 per share which meant it lost -$0.33 on the day or -2.35% during that session. The XPEV stock price is -72.41% off its 52-week high price of $23.62 and 45.18% above the 52-week low of $7.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.62 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.33. 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 36 have rated it as a Hold, with 18 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.42.

XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV) trade information

Sporting -2.35% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the XPEV stock price touched $13.70 or saw a rise of 5.84%. Year-to-date, XPeng Inc ADR shares have moved 37.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV) have changed -22.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 55.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.5.

XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that XPeng Inc ADR shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 16.30% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -17.48%, compared to 2.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -7.70% and -2.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.80%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.88 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.9 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $733.4 million and $564.72 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 156.30% for the current quarter and 237.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -41.23% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 6.27% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -5.74%.

XPEV Dividends

XPeng Inc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between March 15 and March 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.28% with a share float percentage of 12.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with XPeng Inc ADR having a total of 274 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Primecap Management Company with over 11.87 million shares worth more than $162.78 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Primecap Management Company held 1.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, with the holding of over 6.65 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $91.17 million and represent 0.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.91% shares in the company for having 6.97 million shares of worth $95.5 million while later fund manager owns 3.18 million shares of worth $43.56 million as of Oct 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.41% of company’s outstanding stock.