Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Snap Inc (SNAP)

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) has a beta value of 1.31 and has seen 13.83 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.63B, closed the last trade at $16.78 per share which meant it lost -$0.27 on the day or -1.58% during that session. The SNAP stock price is -6.67% off its 52-week high price of $17.90 and 53.16% above the 52-week low of $7.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 34.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 26.07 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Snap Inc (SNAP) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 27 out of 41 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.06.

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) trade information

Sporting -1.58% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the SNAP stock price touched $16.78 or saw a rise of 3.12%. Year-to-date, Snap Inc shares have moved 87.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) have changed 34.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 69.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.65, which means that the shares’ value could drop -32.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $23.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -37.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 58.28% from current levels.

Snap Inc (SNAP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Snap Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 46.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -64.71%, compared to 20.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -57.10% and -400.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.20%.

30 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.37 billion for the current quarter. 21 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.11 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $1.3 billion and $1.01 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.20% for the current quarter and 10.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.35% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 3.84% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 26.85%.

SNAP Dividends

Snap Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between January 29 and February 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.30% with a share float percentage of 59.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Snap Inc having a total of 770 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 203.41 million shares worth more than $3.41 billion. As of Sep 29, 2023, FMR, LLC held 14.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 91.81 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.54 billion and represent 6.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.59% shares in the company for having 77.79 million shares of worth $1.31 billion while later fund manager owns 32.14 million shares of worth $539.35 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.31% of company’s outstanding stock.