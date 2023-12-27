Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV) Falls -1.75%, Causing Bears To Lose

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE:TV) has a beta value of 1.74 and has seen 2.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.80B, closed the last trade at $3.37 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -1.75% during that session. The TV stock price is -94.96% off its 52-week high price of $6.57 and 37.69% above the 52-week low of $2.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.00 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.64. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE:TV) trade information

Sporting -1.75% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the TV stock price touched $3.37 or saw a rise of 4.26%. Year-to-date, Grupo Televisa SAB ADR shares have moved -26.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE:TV) have changed 33.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.96 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.54, which means that the shares’ value could jump 85.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $44.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1205.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -256.08% from current levels.

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Grupo Televisa SAB ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -36.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 95.54%, compared to -16.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.00%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.05 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.04 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 88.17% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.10%.

TV Dividends

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.10 at a share yield of 2.91%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE:TV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.37% with a share float percentage of 39.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Grupo Televisa SAB ADR having a total of 149 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 65.01 million shares worth more than $333.52 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Dodge & Cox Inc held 13.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fpr Partners Llc, with the holding of over 31.96 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $163.93 million and represent 6.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Global Stock Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 9.55% shares in the company for having 46.38 million shares of worth $237.93 million while later fund manager owns 9.67 million shares of worth $49.58 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.99% of company’s outstanding stock.