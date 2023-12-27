Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) has a beta value of 0.90 and has seen 2.39 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.61B, closed the recent trade at $3.27 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.15% during that session. The GRAB stock price is -23.24% off its 52-week high price of $4.03 and 18.96% above the 52-week low of $2.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 19.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 19.26 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.37. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 27 have rated it as a Hold, with 21 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) trade information

Sporting 0.15% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the GRAB stock price touched $3.27 or saw a rise of 1.8%. Year-to-date, Grab Holdings Limited shares have moved 1.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) have changed 6.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 90.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.43.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Grab Holdings Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 0.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 75.00%, compared to 9.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 80.00% and 83.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 63.50%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $623.11 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $634 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $502 million and $525 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 24.10% for the current quarter and 20.80% for the next.

GRAB Dividends

Grab Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.