Galera Therapeutics Inc (GRTX) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2023

Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX) has a beta value of 2.13 and has seen 0.58 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.02M, closed the recent trade at $0.13 per share which meant it 0.39% during that session. The GRTX stock price is -2661.54% off its 52-week high price of $3.59 and 30.77% above the 52-week low of $0.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.83 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Galera Therapeutics Inc (GRTX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.35.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX) trade information

Sporting 0.39% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the GRTX stock price touched $0.13 or saw a rise of 4.2%. Year-to-date, Galera Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -91.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX) have changed -10.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.32.

GRTX Dividends

Galera Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.22% with a share float percentage of 32.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Galera Therapeutics Inc having a total of 49 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sofinnova Investments, Inc. with over 3.08 million shares worth more than $9.62 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Sofinnova Investments, Inc. held 7.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Novo Holdings A/S, with the holding of over 2.1 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.55 million and represent 4.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.40% shares in the company for having 1.05 million shares of worth $3.28 million while later fund manager owns 0.31 million shares of worth $0.98 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.72% of company’s outstanding stock.