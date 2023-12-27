Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) Shares Have Gain 8.36% Over The Past Month

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has a beta value of 1.63 and has seen 1.88 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.25B, closed the recent trade at $4.09 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 2.64% during that session. The FSM stock price is -2.69% off its 52-week high price of $4.20 and 36.92% above the 52-week low of $2.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.36 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.06.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) trade information

Sporting 2.64% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the FSM stock price touched $4.09 or saw a rise of 1.45%. Year-to-date, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares have moved 8.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) have changed 8.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.08 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.96.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.51, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.31% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.64 while the price target rests at a high of $5.24. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -28.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.0% from the levels at last check today.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 30.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to -5.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 20.00%.

FSM Dividends

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 13 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.95% with a share float percentage of 41.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. having a total of 230 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 29.9 million shares worth more than $96.88 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 9.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with the holding of over 7.27 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.54 million and represent 2.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.05% shares in the company for having 15.48 million shares of worth $42.1 million while later fund manager owns 11.91 million shares of worth $32.4 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.89% of company’s outstanding stock.