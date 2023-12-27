Ford Motor Co. (F) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) has a beta value of 1.65 and has seen 26.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $49.84B, closed the last trade at $12.45 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 0.81% during that session. The F stock price is -23.86% off its 52-week high price of $15.42 and 22.65% above the 52-week low of $9.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 58.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 54.49 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ford Motor Co. (F) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.38. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.12.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) trade information

Sporting 0.81% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the F stock price touched $12.45 or saw a rise of 0.4%. Year-to-date, Ford Motor Co. shares have moved 12.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) have changed 19.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 148.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.73.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.98, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.08% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.50 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -60.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 23.69% from current levels.

Ford Motor Co. (F) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ford Motor Co. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -13.60% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1.06%, compared to 9.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -76.50% and -34.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.00%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $35.74 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $38.03 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $41.77 billion and $36.08 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -14.40% for the current quarter and 5.40% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -0.59% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -9.46%.

F Dividends

Ford Motor Co. is expected to release its next earnings report between January 31 and February 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.63 at a share yield of 5.02%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.