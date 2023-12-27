Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ: EYEN) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) has a beta value of 1.77 and has seen 0.46 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $87.36M, closed the recent trade at $1.98 per share which meant it 0.00% during that session. The EYEN stock price is -195.45% off its 52-week high price of $5.85 and 46.97% above the 52-week low of $1.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 327.31K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Eyenovia Inc (EYEN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) trade information

The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the EYEN stock price touched $1.98 or saw a rise of 9.59%. Year-to-date, Eyenovia Inc shares have moved 21.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) have changed 34.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.81 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.52.

Eyenovia Inc (EYEN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Eyenovia Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -16.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 18.07%, compared to 15.70% for the industry.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $250k for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $210k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7.37% over the past 5 years.

EYEN Dividends

Eyenovia Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on November 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.17% with a share float percentage of 27.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eyenovia Inc having a total of 73 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.33 million shares worth more than $3.16 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 3.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 1.33 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.14 million and represent 3.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.85% shares in the company for having 0.71 million shares of worth $1.68 million while later fund manager owns 0.54 million shares of worth $1.03 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.42% of company’s outstanding stock.