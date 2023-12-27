Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK): What Is Good About Stock?

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) has a beta value of 1.64 and has seen 1.58 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $405.37M, closed the last trade at $2.03 per share which meant it 0.00% during that session. The EXK stock price is -124.14% off its 52-week high price of $4.55 and 9.85% above the 52-week low of $1.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.67 million shares.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) trade information

The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the EXK stock price touched $2.03 or saw a rise of 6.45%. Year-to-date, Endeavour Silver Corp. shares have moved -37.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) have changed -7.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.74 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.17.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Endeavour Silver Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -28.27% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -75.00%, compared to -5.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -50.00% and 100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $54.51 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.78% over the past 5 years.

EXK Dividends

Endeavour Silver Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 29 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.11% with a share float percentage of 30.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Endeavour Silver Corp. having a total of 163 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 19.66 million shares worth more than $39.92 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 9.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jupiter Asset Management Limited, with the holding of over 5.73 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.63 million and represent 2.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.73% shares in the company for having 10.16 million shares of worth $20.63 million while later fund manager owns 7.82 million shares of worth $15.88 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.64% of company’s outstanding stock.