EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EH) Dropped -6.43% In One Month

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EH) has a beta value of 0.97 and has seen 0.6 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $727.52M, closed the recent trade at $17.80 per share which meant it gained $0.94 on the day or 5.55% during that session. The EH stock price is -44.83% off its 52-week high price of $25.78 and 65.96% above the 52-week low of $6.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.10 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EH) trade information

Sporting 5.55% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the EH stock price touched $17.80 or saw a rise of 3.73%. Year-to-date, EHang Holdings Ltd ADR shares have moved 107.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EH) have changed -6.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.07.

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 32.32% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 156.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.92 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.55 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $2.27 million and $3.23 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 248.30% for the current quarter and 226.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -26.11% over the past 5 years.

EH Dividends

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between March 20 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.75% with a share float percentage of 25.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with EHang Holdings Ltd ADR having a total of 82 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Axim Planning & Wealth with over 3.14 million shares worth more than $47.58 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Axim Planning & Wealth held 7.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 1.53 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.14 million and represent 3.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.33% shares in the company for having 0.95 million shares of worth $18.77 million while later fund manager owns 0.53 million shares of worth $12.05 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.30% of company’s outstanding stock.