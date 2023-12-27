DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Drops -0.39%, Marking Lose By Bears

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) has a beta value of 1.86 and has seen 1.76 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.51B, closed the recent trade at $35.41 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -0.39% during that session. The DKNG stock price is -11.13% off its 52-week high price of $39.35 and 69.81% above the 52-week low of $10.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.77 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.59. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 34 have rated it as a Hold, with 23 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.13.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) trade information

Sporting -0.39% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the DKNG stock price touched $35.41 or saw a rise of 2.34%. Year-to-date, DraftKings Inc. shares have moved 210.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) have changed -8.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.92 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.56.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that DraftKings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 38.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 53.48%, compared to 21.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 124.50% and 60.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 65.40%.

24 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.27 billion for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.03 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $855.13 million and $769.65 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 48.60% for the current quarter and 34.10% for the next.

DKNG Dividends

DraftKings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 14 and February 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.81% with a share float percentage of 68.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DraftKings Inc. having a total of 812 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 37.04 million shares worth more than $1.31 billion. As of Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 7.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 19.93 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $706.04 million and represent 4.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.64% shares in the company for having 12.3 million shares of worth $435.78 million while later fund manager owns 10.15 million shares of worth $359.51 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.18% of company’s outstanding stock.