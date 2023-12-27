Dogness (International) Corp (DOGZ) Estimation And Forecast

Dogness (International) Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) has a beta value of 0.85 and has seen 0.65 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $205.79M, closed the recent trade at $5.13 per share which meant it gained $1.13 on the day or 28.23% during that session. The DOGZ stock price is -360.04% off its 52-week high price of $23.60 and 45.61% above the 52-week low of $2.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 18970.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.75K shares.

Dogness (International) Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) trade information

Sporting 28.23% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the DOGZ stock price touched $5.13 or saw a rise of 9.04%. Year-to-date, Dogness (International) Corp shares have moved -73.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 39.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dogness (International) Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) have changed 63.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 2310.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.24.

Dogness (International) Corp (DOGZ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -67.12% over the past 6 months.

DOGZ Dividends

Dogness (International) Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between January 02 and January 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Dogness (International) Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.78% with a share float percentage of 4.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dogness (International) Corp having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 1.17 million shares worth more than $0.85 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Sabby Management, LLC held 5.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.28 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.2 million and represent 1.36% of shares outstanding.