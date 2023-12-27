Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME) has a beta value of 0.82 and has seen 2.0 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.96B, closed the recent trade at $8.56 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -0.64% during that session. The TME stock price is -8.53% off its 52-week high price of $9.29 and 33.41% above the 52-week low of $5.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.84 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.64. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 28 have rated it as a Hold, with 18 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Direxion Daily 20-Yr Treasury B.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME) trade information

Sporting -0.64% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the TME stock price touched $8.56 or saw a rise of 3.49%. Year-to-date, Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR shares have moved 3.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME) have changed 1.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.07 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $35.03, which means that the shares’ value could jump 75.56% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $22.21 while the price target rests at a high of $42.88. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -400.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -159.46% from the levels at last check today.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 13.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 20.93%, compared to 20.50% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 23.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 44.11% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.32%.

TME Dividends

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between March 19 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.07% with a share float percentage of 44.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR having a total of 403 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Canada Pension Plan Investment Board with over 37.43 million shares worth more than $276.2 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board held 4.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 33.49 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $247.18 million and represent 3.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.23% shares in the company for having 19.15 million shares of worth $141.31 million while later fund manager owns 8.63 million shares of worth $60.32 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.01% of company’s outstanding stock.