Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) has a beta value of 2.04 and has seen 1.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $901.69M, closed the last trade at $3.75 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 4.75% during that session. The DHC stock price is -0.8% off its 52-week high price of $3.78 and 83.47% above the 52-week low of $0.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.33 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) trade information

Sporting 4.75% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the DHC stock price touched $3.75 or saw a rise of 1.32%. Year-to-date, Diversified Healthcare Trust shares have moved 479.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) have changed 82.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.5.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Diversified Healthcare Trust shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 114.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 256.25%, compared to -6.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $359.78 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $359.92 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $322.92 million and $336.88 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.40% for the current quarter and 6.80% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 13.43% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.20%.

DHC Dividends

Diversified Healthcare Trust is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 1.07%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.