Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) Must Gain 19.25% To Achieve Consensus Price Target

Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) has a beta value of 1.69 and has seen 5.42 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.78B, closed the last trade at $5.20 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 4.00% during that session. The DISH stock price is -207.31% off its 52-week high price of $15.98 and 38.27% above the 52-week low of $3.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.41 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Dish Network Corp (DISH) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.75. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) trade information

Sporting 4.00% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the DISH stock price touched $5.20 or saw a rise of 0.95%. Year-to-date, Dish Network Corp shares have moved -62.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) have changed 42.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 53.48 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.44, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -150.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 80.77% from current levels.

Dish Network Corp (DISH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Dish Network Corp shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -18.37% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -87.26%, compared to -6.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -107.50% and -142.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.30%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.74 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.87 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $4.04 billion and $3.96 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -7.50% for the current quarter and -2.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.27% over the past 5 years.

DISH Dividends

Dish Network Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.03% with a share float percentage of 100.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dish Network Corp having a total of 438 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 39.29 million shares worth more than $258.92 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Dodge & Cox Inc held 13.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 35.11 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $231.39 million and represent 11.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 8.94% shares in the company for having 26.41 million shares of worth $174.06 million while later fund manager owns 16.77 million shares of worth $98.25 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 5.68% of company’s outstanding stock.