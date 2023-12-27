Digihost Technology Inc (DGHI) Slumps 15.47%, A Gain For Bears

Digihost Technology Inc (NASDAQ:DGHI) has a beta value of 4.77 and has seen 1.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $61.38M, closed the last trade at $2.09 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 15.47% during that session. The DGHI stock price is -21.53% off its 52-week high price of $2.54 and 85.17% above the 52-week low of $0.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 122.00K shares.

Digihost Technology Inc (NASDAQ:DGHI) trade information

Sporting 15.47% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the DGHI stock price touched $2.09 or saw a rise of 5.86%. Year-to-date, Digihost Technology Inc shares have moved 480.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 37.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Digihost Technology Inc (NASDAQ:DGHI) have changed 52.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 53860.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.82.

Digihost Technology Inc (DGHI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 19.43% over the past 6 months.

DGHI Dividends

Digihost Technology Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Digihost Technology Inc (NASDAQ:DGHI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.77% with a share float percentage of 12.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Digihost Technology Inc having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vident Investment Advisory, LLC with over 0.35 million shares worth more than $0.64 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vident Investment Advisory, LLC held 1.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C., with the holding of over 36128.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $65030.0 and represent 0.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Valkyrie ETF Tr II-Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF and DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.24% shares in the company for having 0.35 million shares of worth $0.64 million while later fund manager owns 23392.0 shares of worth $44678.0 as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.08% of company’s outstanding stock.