Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA) has a beta value of 1.47 and has seen 1.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $867.25M, closed the last trade at $3.31 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 6.77% during that session. The DADA stock price is -371.0% off its 52-week high price of $15.59 and 12.99% above the 52-week low of $2.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.13 million shares.

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA) trade information

Sporting 6.77% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the DADA stock price touched $3.31 or saw a rise of 0.9%. Year-to-date, Dada Nexus Ltd ADR shares have moved -52.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA) have changed -12.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.64.

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Dada Nexus Ltd ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -40.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 97.44%, compared to 9.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 190.00% and 130.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.60%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $443.34 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $428.61 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $387.91 million and $356.61 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.30% for the current quarter and 20.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 0.39% over the past 5 years.

DADA Dividends

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between March 06 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.04% with a share float percentage of 26.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dada Nexus Ltd ADR having a total of 126 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd with over 11.49 million shares worth more than $61.03 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd held 4.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 9.31 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $49.41 million and represent 3.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are JP Morgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.26% shares in the company for having 3.31 million shares of worth $22.12 million while later fund manager owns 0.94 million shares of worth $6.26 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.36% of company’s outstanding stock.