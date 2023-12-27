Could Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE:GFI) has a beta value of 1.20 and has seen 1.52 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.55B, closed the recent trade at $16.28 per share which meant it gained $0.42 on the day or 2.65% during that session. The GFI stock price is -9.21% off its 52-week high price of $17.78 and 45.39% above the 52-week low of $8.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.03 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.75 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE:GFI) trade information

Sporting 2.65% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the GFI stock price touched $16.28 or saw a rise of 1.81%. Year-to-date, Gold Fields Ltd ADR shares have moved 57.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE:GFI) have changed 17.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.82.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.87, which means that the shares’ value could drop -17.38% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $11.36 while the price target rests at a high of $16.10. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 1.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 30.22% from the levels at last check today.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gold Fields Ltd ADR shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 19.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2.06%, compared to 6.80% for the industry.

GFI Dividends

Gold Fields Ltd ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.36 at a share yield of 2.20%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE:GFI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.88% with a share float percentage of 22.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gold Fields Ltd ADR having a total of 334 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 40.1 million shares worth more than $554.65 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 4.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 15.79 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $218.42 million and represent 1.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.62% shares in the company for having 41.26 million shares of worth $448.13 million while later fund manager owns 8.18 million shares of worth $103.33 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.92% of company’s outstanding stock.