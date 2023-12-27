CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) Disappoints Wall Street With 2.20% Stock Price Gain

CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) has a beta value of 2.16 and has seen 1.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $591.65M, closed the last trade at $2.79 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 2.20% during that session. The COMM stock price is -234.77% off its 52-week high price of $9.34 and 51.97% above the 52-week low of $1.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.81 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.78. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.06.

CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) trade information

Sporting 2.20% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the COMM stock price touched $2.79 or saw a rise of 0.71%. Year-to-date, CommScope Holding Company Inc shares have moved -62.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) have changed 51.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.22, which means that the shares’ value could drop -25.68% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -7.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 28.32% from current levels.

CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CommScope Holding Company Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -46.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -56.02%, compared to 9.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -87.80% and -82.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -23.80%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.51 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.48 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

COMM Dividends

CommScope Holding Company Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.