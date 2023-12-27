CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) has a beta value of 1.65 and has seen 2.43 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.05B, closed the recent trade at $12.06 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.25% during that session. The CNHI stock price is -49.09% off its 52-week high price of $17.98 and 18.99% above the 52-week low of $9.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 17.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.92 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.27. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.42.

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) trade information

Sporting 0.25% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 12/26/23 when the CNHI stock price touched $12.06 or saw a rise of 0.66%. Year-to-date, CNH Industrial NV shares have moved -24.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) have changed 15.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.91 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.46.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.69% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $11.50 while the price target rests at a high of $25.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -107.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.64% from the levels at last check today.

CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CNH Industrial NV shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -14.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 16.44%, compared to 7.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 16.70% and 3.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.20%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.59 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.9 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $6.94 billion and $5.08 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -5.00% for the current quarter and -3.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 49.57% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 17.12% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.40%.

CNHI Dividends

CNH Industrial NV is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.34 at a share yield of 2.80%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.29% with a share float percentage of 71.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CNH Industrial NV having a total of 677 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Harris Associates L.P. with over 112.76 million shares worth more than $1.62 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Harris Associates L.P. held 8.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Amundi, with the holding of over 38.12 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $549.0 million and represent 2.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Oakmark International Fund and Artisan International Value Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.00% shares in the company for having 39.98 million shares of worth $575.69 million while later fund manager owns 24.26 million shares of worth $349.41 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.82% of company’s outstanding stock.